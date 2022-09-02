Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Minnesota Twins (67-62, second in the AL Central) vs. Chicago White Sox (65-66, third in the AL Central)

Chicago; Friday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Sonny Gray (7-4, 3.04 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 99 strikeouts); White Sox: Davis Martin (2-4, 4.85 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 28 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -137, White Sox +116; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins visit the Chicago White Sox looking to break a five-game road losing streak.

Chicago is 65-66 overall and 32-35 at home. White Sox hitters have a collective .387 slugging percentage to rank eighth in the AL.

Minnesota has a 27-33 record in road games and a 67-62 record overall. Twins hitters have a collective .411 slugging percentage to rank eighth in MLB.

The teams match up Friday for the 11th time this season. The Twins are ahead 6-4 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luis Robert has 18 doubles and 12 home runs for the White Sox. Gavin Sheets is 11-for-28 with a double and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Carlos Correa has 16 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 45 RBI for the Twins. Gary Sanchez is 4-for-20 with a double and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 3-7, .274 batting average, 4.65 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Twins: 5-5, .241 batting average, 3.58 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Eloy Jimenez: day-to-day (leg), Luis Robert: day-to-day (wrist), Yoan Moncada: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Michael Kopech: 15-Day IL (knee), Kyle Crick: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tim Anderson: 10-Day IL (finger), Danny Mendick: 60-Day IL (knee), Aaron Bummer: 15-Day IL (lat), Garrett Crochet: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jonathan Stiever: 60-Day IL (lat)

Twins: Trevor Larnach: 60-Day IL (core), Jorge Polanco: day-to-day (knee), Cole Sands: 15-Day IL (arm), Byron Buxton: 10-Day IL (hip), Alex Kirilloff: 60-Day IL (wrist), Tyler Mahle: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Miguel Sano: 60-Day IL (knee), Bailey Ober: 60-Day IL (groin), Danny Coulombe: 60-Day IL (hip), Ryan Jeffers: 10-Day IL (thumb), Cody Stashak: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Royce Lewis: 60-Day IL (knee), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jhon Romero: 60-Day IL (biceps), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (elbow), Randy Dobnak: 60-Day IL (finger), Kenta Maeda: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.