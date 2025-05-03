Sports

Twins look to break 4-game road slide, play the Red Sox

Minnesota Twins (13-20, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Boston Red Sox (18-16, second in the AL East)

The Associated Press
May 3, 2025 at 8:02AM

Boston; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Bailey Ober (3-1, 4.13 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 25 strikeouts); Red Sox: Hunter Dobbins (2-0, 2.45 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 11 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Sox -117, Twins -102; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins travel to the Boston Red Sox looking to end a four-game road losing streak.

Boston has a 9-6 record in home games and an 18-16 record overall. The Red Sox have the sixth-best team batting average in MLB play at .254.

Minnesota has a 4-14 record on the road and a 13-20 record overall. The Twins have the ninth-ranked team batting average in the AL at .234.

Saturday's game is the second time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alexander Bregman leads the Red Sox with a .331 batting average, and has 13 doubles, eight home runs, 12 walks and 27 RBI. Jarren Duran is 17-for-46 with a home run and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

Ty France has seven doubles and three home runs while hitting .271 for the Twins. Byron Buxton is 11-for-40 with a triple and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 5-5, .271 batting average, 3.78 ERA, outscored opponents by 24 runs

Twins: 5-5, .289 batting average, 2.86 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

INJURIES: Red Sox: Triston Casas: day-to-day (knee), Walker Buehler: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kristian Campbell: day-to-day (ribs), Richard Fitts: 15-Day IL (pectoral), Zach Penrod: 60-Day IL (elbow), Masataka Yoshida: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Kutter Crawford: 15-Day IL (knee), Chris Murphy: 60-Day IL (elbow), Patrick Sandoval: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Twins: Luke Keaschall: 10-Day IL (forearm), Willi Castro: 10-Day IL (oblique), Matt Wallner: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Royce Lewis: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Michael Tonkin: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

