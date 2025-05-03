Twins look to break 4-game road slide, play the Red Sox

Minnesota Twins (13-20, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Boston Red Sox (18-16, second in the AL East)
Boston; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Bailey Ober (3-1, 4.13 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 25 strikeouts); Red Sox: Hunter Dobbins (2-0, 2.45 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 11 strikeouts)
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Sox -117, Twins -102; over/under is 9 1/2 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins travel to the Boston Red Sox looking to end a four-game road losing streak.
Boston has a 9-6 record in home games and an 18-16 record overall. The Red Sox have the sixth-best team batting average in MLB play at .254.
Minnesota has a 4-14 record on the road and a 13-20 record overall. The Twins have the ninth-ranked team batting average in the AL at .234.
Saturday's game is the second time these teams square off this season.