All games on FSN, 830-AM

Friday, 7:10 p.m.: RHP Jake Odorizzi (0-0, 6.00) vs. RHP Jakob Junis (0-0, 4.00)

Saturday, 6:10 p.m.: RHP Jose Berrios (1-2, 5.31) vs. LHP Danny Duffy (0-2, 5.12)

Sunday, 1:10 p.m.: RHP Randy Dobnak (3-1, 0.90) vs. RHP Brady Singer (1-1, 4.50)

Monday, 7:10 p.m.: TBA vs. LHP Kris Bubic (0-2, 5.40)

ROYALS update

The Royals (8-11) swept a three-game series from the Twins last weekend in Kansas City but are last in the AL Central, four games behind the first-place Twins. … OF Franchy Cordero is out for the season after hand surgery Tuesday. … Singer got his first big league victory Sunday against the Twins, pitching five innings. … Bubic will be making his fourth major league start. … Junis and Duffy both started last weekend against the Twins, but neither was credited with a victory. … C Salvador Perez leads the team in batting average (.329), hits and RBI.

Twins update

The Twins activated IF Ildemaro Vargas, who was acquired from Arizona, and P Zack Littell, who had been on the 10-day injured list. They put P Cody Stashak (lower back) on the IL and designated P Cory Gearrin for assignment or release. … CF Byron Buxton has five HRs in his past seven games. … LF Eddie Rosario had three homers in the Milwaukee series and is tied for fifth in the American League with six this season. … Odorizzi went three innings Saturday in his first start of the season after recovering from an intercostal strain. … Dobnak has given up only two runs in 20 innings this season. … The Twins have used 20 pitchers through 19 games. … With 32 HRs, the Twins are two behind the Angels for the major league lead.

Chris Miller