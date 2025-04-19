Sports

Twins' Justin Topa to make 1st big league start after 102 relief appearances

Minnesota Twins right-hander Justin Topa was to make his first big league start on Saturday night against the Atlanta Braves after 102 relief appearances.

April 19, 2025 at 9:19PM

ATLANTA — Minnesota Twins right-hander Justin Topa was to make his first big league start on Saturday night against the Atlanta Braves after 102 relief appearances.

Right-hander Simeon Woods Richardson, who had been announced as the probable starter, could pitch behind Topa in what was expected to be a bullpen game.

Topa, 34, entered 0-1 with a 1.35 ERA in seven relief outings and 6 2/3 innings. He has pitched in six seasons for Milwaukee, Seattle and Minnesota.

Minnesota optioned left-hander Kody Funderburk to Triple-A St. Paul and activated right-hander Brock Stewart from the 15-day injured list. Stewart missed the first 20 games of the season because of a strained left hamstring.

