Twins initiate front office transition with Falvey to president, Zoll to GM, St. Peter to adviser

Regardless of the business-side changes, Falvey, Zoll and the rest of the front office were already facing a challenge of reviving a team that collapsed down the stretch with 18 losses in the last 24 games to miss the playoffs after winning the AL Central in 2023 and ending a record 18-game postseason losing streak. The Twins have won three division titles in eight years under Falvey, but they haven't won or reached the World Series since 1991 nor have they appeared in the AL Championship Series since 2002. That season was the first of six AL Central crowns in a nine-year span, before a rough stretch that preceded Falvey's arrival.