Colleges
Duluth to the NFL? Laing aims to be UMD's first draft pick in 33 years
Offensive lineman Brent Laing, from Lakeville, already became the first Minnesota-Duluth player ever invited to the NFL combine this spring.
Minneapolis
Minneapolis mosque reports arson; advocates call for investigation into possible bias crime
A man started a fire in a bathroom, and community members are calling for police to investigate whether it was an anti-Muslim incident.
Sports
Souhan: In Edwards, Kaprizov the Wolves and Wild find playoff hope
This is when superstars are made and it's becoming clear that Ant and Kap are getting close, but they can still hit higher levels.
Gophers
Gophers center Schmitz rocks his way to NFL as potential first-round pick
John Michael Schmitz became football strong hauling boulders for family landscaping projects and football tough during six years of playing at the University of Minnesota.
www.startribune.com
Twins host Yankees
The Twins hosted the New York Yankees in a series that began with a game Monday night at Target Field.