Send this article to anyone, no subscription is necessary to view it

Gift this Article Send this article to anyone, no subscription is necessary to view it

Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Chicago White Sox (4-6) vs. Minnesota Twins (6-3)

Minneapolis; Monday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Dylan Cease (0-0); Twins: Kenta Maeda (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Twins -111, White Sox -108; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins host the Chicago White Sox on Monday to start a three-game series.

Minnesota had a 78-84 record overall and a 46-35 record in home games last season. The Twins slugged .401 with a .317 on-base percentage as a team in the 2022 season.

Chicago went 81-81 overall and 44-37 in road games last season. The White Sox pitching staff had a collective 3.96 ERA last season while averaging 9.0 strikeouts and 3.3 walks per nine innings.

INJURIES: Twins: Joey Gallo: day-to-day (side), Max Kepler: 10-Day IL (knee), Josh Winder: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ronny Henriquez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Gilberto Celestino: 10-Day IL (thumb), Royce Lewis: 60-Day IL (knee), Alex Kirilloff: 10-Day IL (wrist), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jorge Polanco: 10-Day IL (knee)

White Sox: Eloy Jimenez: 10-Day IL (strained hamstring), Matt Foster: 15-Day IL (forearm), Liam Hendriks: 15-Day IL (illness), Garrett Crochet: 15-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.