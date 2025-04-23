Twins host the White Sox on home winning streak

Chicago White Sox (5-18, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (8-15, fourth in the AL Central)
Minneapolis; Wednesday, 7:40 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Bryse Wilson (0-0, 4.50 ERA, 1.58 WHIP, eight strikeouts); Twins: David Festa (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 10 strikeouts)
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -268, White Sox +218; over/under is 8 1/2 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins host the Chicago White Sox trying to continue a three-game home winning streak.
Minnesota is 8-15 overall and 5-5 at home. The Twins have a 5-11 record in games when they have allowed at least one home run.
Chicago has a 1-10 record on the road and a 5-18 record overall. The White Sox have gone 1-6 in games decided by one run.
The teams play Wednesday for the fifth time this season. The Twins lead the season series 3-1.