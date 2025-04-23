Sports

Twins host the White Sox on home winning streak

Chicago White Sox (5-18, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (8-15, fourth in the AL Central)

The Associated Press
April 23, 2025 at 8:02AM

Chicago White Sox (5-18, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (8-15, fourth in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Wednesday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Bryse Wilson (0-0, 4.50 ERA, 1.58 WHIP, eight strikeouts); Twins: David Festa (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 10 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -268, White Sox +218; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins host the Chicago White Sox trying to continue a three-game home winning streak.

Minnesota is 8-15 overall and 5-5 at home. The Twins have a 5-11 record in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

Chicago has a 1-10 record on the road and a 5-18 record overall. The White Sox have gone 1-6 in games decided by one run.

The teams play Wednesday for the fifth time this season. The Twins lead the season series 3-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Byron Keiron Buxton has four doubles, a triple and four home runs while hitting .232 for the Twins. Trevor Larnach is 7-for-35 with two home runs over the last 10 games.

Andrew Sebastian Benintendi has four home runs, four walks and eight RBI while hitting .241 for the White Sox. Lenyn Sosa is 11-for-38 with a double over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 4-6, .224 batting average, 3.78 ERA, outscored by six runs

White Sox: 2-8, .188 batting average, 4.96 ERA, outscored by 28 runs

INJURIES: Twins: Willi Rafael Castro: day-to-day (oblique), Matt Wallner: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Pablo Lopez: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Royce Lewis: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Michael Tonkin: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

White Sox: Martin Perez: 60-Day IL (forearm), Chase Meidroth: 10-Day IL (thumb), Austin Slater: 10-Day IL (knee), Fraser Ellard: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Mike Tauchman: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Korey Lee: 10-Day IL (ankle), Drew Thorpe: 60-Day IL (elbow), Josh Rojas: 10-Day IL (toe), Prelander Berroa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ky Bush: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jesse Scholtens: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Sports

See More

Sports

Wild, Golden Knights face off with series tied 1-1

Vegas Golden Knights (50-22-10, in the Pacific Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (45-30-7, in the Central Division)

Sports

Turang leads Brewers against the Giants following 4-hit performance

Sports

Twins host the White Sox on home winning streak