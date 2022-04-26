Detroit Tigers (6-9, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (8-8, first in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Tuesday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Eduardo Rodriguez (0-1, 5.27 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 12 strikeouts); Twins: Chris Paddack (0-2, 5.00 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, seven strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -145, Tigers +124; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins will try to keep their three-game home win streak alive when they take on the Detroit Tigers.

Minnesota has a 5-4 record in home games and an 8-8 record overall. The Twins are 5-0 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Detroit has a 4-8 record at home and a 6-9 record overall. The Tigers have the fourth-ranked team ERA in the AL at 3.22.

Tuesday's game is the first time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jorge Polanco has two doubles, two home runs and eight RBI for the Twins. Byron Buxton is 8-for-14 with two doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Spencer Torkelson leads the Tigers with three home runs while slugging .435. Robbie Grossman is 11-for-22 with a double and four RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 6-4, .238 batting average, 3.00 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Tigers: 4-6, .248 batting average, 2.43 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

INJURIES: Twins: Ryan Jeffers: day-to-day (knee), Gary Sanchez: day-to-day (abdominal), Jhon Romero: 10-Day IL (biceps), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (elbow), Randy Dobnak: 60-Day IL (finger), Sonny Gray: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Alex Kirilloff: 10-Day IL (wrist), Kenta Maeda: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Tigers: Victor Reyes: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Matt Manning: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Casey Mize: 10-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Funkhouser: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (elbow), Andrew Chafin: 10-Day IL (groin), Jake Rogers: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Cisnero: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.