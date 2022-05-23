Detroit Tigers (14-26, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (25-16, first in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Monday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Elvin Rodriguez (0-0, 13.50 ERA, 1.88 WHIP, two strikeouts); Twins: Chris Archer (0-1, 4.10 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 24 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -191, Tigers +162; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins host the Detroit Tigers on Monday to start a three-game series.

Minnesota is 25-16 overall and 13-8 at home. The Twins have the 10th-best team slugging percentage in the majors at .394.

Detroit has an 8-13 record in home games and a 14-26 record overall. The Tigers are 7-20 in games when they have allowed a home run.

Monday's game is the fourth time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Byron Buxton leads the Twins with 11 home runs while slugging .604. Luis Arraez is 14-for-34 with three doubles and four RBI over the last 10 games.

Miguel Cabrera has six doubles and three home runs for the Tigers. Willi Castro is 8-for-35 with a double and a home run over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 7-3, .268 batting average, 3.50 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

Tigers: 5-5, .212 batting average, 4.14 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

INJURIES: Twins: Cody Stashak: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Josh Winder: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Miguel Sano: 60-Day IL (knee), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow), Danny Coulombe: 15-Day IL (left hip), Jhon Romero: 60-Day IL (biceps), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (elbow), Randy Dobnak: 60-Day IL (finger), Kenta Maeda: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Tigers: Eduardo Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (ribcage), Tarik Skubal: day-to-day (leg), Will Vest: 15-Day IL (covid-19), Victor Reyes: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Austin Meadows: 10-Day IL (vertigo), Michael Pineda: 15-Day IL (finger), Tyler Alexander: 15-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Funkhouser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Manning: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Casey Mize: 10-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Rogers: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Cisnero: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.