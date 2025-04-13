Twins host the Tigers on home losing streak

Detroit Tigers (9-5, first in the AL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (4-11, fifth in the AL Central)
Minneapolis; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Casey Mize (2-0, 0.77 ERA, 0.94 WHIP, 12 strikeouts); Twins: Simeon Woods Richardson (0-1, 5.59 ERA, 1.86 WHIP, 11 strikeouts)
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -123, Tigers +103; over/under is 8 1/2 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins take on the Detroit Tigers looking to end their three-game home slide.
Minnesota has a 1-4 record at home and a 4-11 record overall. The Twins have gone 2-0 in games when they hit at least two home runs.
Detroit is 9-5 overall and 4-4 in road games. Tigers pitchers have a collective 3.44 ERA, which ranks third in the AL.
Sunday's game is the third time these teams square off this season.