Twins host the Tigers on home losing streak

Detroit Tigers (9-5, first in the AL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (4-11, fifth in the AL Central)

The Associated Press
April 13, 2025 at 8:01AM

Minneapolis; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Casey Mize (2-0, 0.77 ERA, 0.94 WHIP, 12 strikeouts); Twins: Simeon Woods Richardson (0-1, 5.59 ERA, 1.86 WHIP, 11 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -123, Tigers +103; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins take on the Detroit Tigers looking to end their three-game home slide.

Minnesota has a 1-4 record at home and a 4-11 record overall. The Twins have gone 2-0 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Detroit is 9-5 overall and 4-4 in road games. Tigers pitchers have a collective 3.44 ERA, which ranks third in the AL.

Sunday's game is the third time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ty France has three doubles, two home runs and seven RBI for the Twins. Byron Buxton is 7-for-36 with two doubles, two home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

Spencer Torkelson has five doubles, four home runs and 10 RBI for the Tigers. Kerry Carpenter is 7-for-32 with four home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 3-7, .219 batting average, 2.97 ERA, even run differential

Tigers: 8-2, .239 batting average, 2.22 ERA, outscored opponents by 24 runs

INJURIES: Twins: Pablo Lopez: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Brock Stewart: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Brooks Lee: 10-Day IL (back), Royce Lewis: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Michael Tonkin: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

Tigers: Wenceel Perez: 60-Day IL (spine), Jake Rogers: 10-Day IL (oblique), Manuel Margot: 10-Day IL (knee), Ty Madden: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Cobb: 15-Day IL (hip), Matt Vierling: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Parker Meadows: 60-Day IL (nerve), Jose Urquidy: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sawyer Gipson-Long: 60-Day IL (hip), Alex Lange: 60-Day IL (lat)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

