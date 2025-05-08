Twins host the Orioles on home winning streak

Baltimore Orioles (13-22, fifth in the AL East) vs. Minnesota Twins (17-20, fourth in the AL Central)
Minneapolis; Thursday, 1:10 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Dean Kremer (3-4, 5.73 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 22 strikeouts); Twins: Bailey Ober (4-1, 3.72 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 31 strikeouts)
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -157, Orioles +133; over/under is 8 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins will try to keep a five-game home win streak going when they play the Baltimore Orioles.
Minnesota has an 11-6 record at home and a 17-20 record overall. The Twins have the 10th-ranked team batting average in the AL at .238.
Baltimore has a 13-22 record overall and a 5-13 record in road games. The Orioles have hit 43 total home runs to rank 10th in the majors.
Thursday's game is the third time these teams match up this season.