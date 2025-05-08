Sports

Twins host the Orioles on home winning streak

Baltimore Orioles (13-22, fifth in the AL East) vs. Minnesota Twins (17-20, fourth in the AL Central)

The Associated Press
May 8, 2025 at 8:02AM

Baltimore Orioles (13-22, fifth in the AL East) vs. Minnesota Twins (17-20, fourth in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Thursday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Dean Kremer (3-4, 5.73 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 22 strikeouts); Twins: Bailey Ober (4-1, 3.72 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 31 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -157, Orioles +133; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins will try to keep a five-game home win streak going when they play the Baltimore Orioles.

Minnesota has an 11-6 record at home and a 17-20 record overall. The Twins have the 10th-ranked team batting average in the AL at .238.

Baltimore has a 13-22 record overall and a 5-13 record in road games. The Orioles have hit 43 total home runs to rank 10th in the majors.

Thursday's game is the third time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Byron Buxton leads the Twins with nine home runs while slugging .541. Ryan Jeffers is 11 for 35 with two home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games.

Ryan O'Hearn leads the Orioles with seven home runs while slugging .576. Gunnar Henderson is 13 for 37 with three doubles, a home run and two RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 6-4, .272 batting average, 2.69 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

Orioles: 3-7, .223 batting average, 6.17 ERA, outscored by 38 runs

INJURIES: Twins: Joe Ryan: day-to-day (illness), Harrison Bader: day-to-day (illness), Luke Keaschall: 10-Day IL (forearm), Matt Wallner: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Michael Tonkin: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

Orioles: Ramon Urias: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Grayson Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Colton Cowser: 60-Day IL (thumb), Jordan Westburg: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Gary Sanchez: 10-Day IL (wrist), Tyler O'Neill: 10-Day IL (neck), Cody Poteet: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Zachary Eflin: 15-Day IL (lat), Albert Suarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Trevor Rogers: 15-Day IL (knee), Andrew Kittredge: 15-Day IL (knee), Tyler Wells: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Bradish: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Sports

See More

Sports

Twins host the Orioles on home winning streak

Baltimore Orioles (13-22, fifth in the AL East) vs. Minnesota Twins (17-20, fourth in the AL Central)

Sports

Mikko Rantanen has second straight hat trick as Stars beat Jets 3-2 in series opener

Sports

Thunder set NBA playoff record for first-half points with 87 vs. Denver in Game 2 of West semis