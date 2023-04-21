Send this article to anyone, no subscription is necessary to view it

Washington Nationals (5-13, fifth in the NL East) vs. Minnesota Twins (11-8, first in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Friday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Trevor Williams (1-1, 3.52 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, nine strikeouts); Twins: Tyler Mahle (1-2, 4.11 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 18 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Twins -217, Nationals +180; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins begin a three-game series at home against the Washington Nationals on Friday.

Minnesota has an 11-8 record overall and a 4-2 record at home. The Twins have a 9-0 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Washington is 3-4 on the road and 5-13 overall. The Nationals have a 2-5 record in games decided by one run.

The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Michael A. Taylor has a .242 batting average to lead the Twins, and has two doubles and three home runs. Donovan Solano is 11-for-35 with two RBI over the past 10 games.

Jeimer Candelario has three doubles and three home runs for the Nationals. Keibert Ruiz is 12-for-40 with two doubles and four RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 5-5, .217 batting average, 3.78 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Nationals: 3-7, .241 batting average, 4.03 ERA, outscored by eight runs

INJURIES: Twins: Kenta Maeda: day-to-day (ankle), Kyle Farmer: 10-Day IL (face), Gilberto Celestino: 60-Day IL (thumb), Josh Winder: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ronny Henriquez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Royce Lewis: 60-Day IL (knee), Alex Kirilloff: 10-Day IL (wrist), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jorge Polanco: 10-Day IL (knee)

Nationals: Ildemaro Vargas: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Corey Dickerson: 10-Day IL (calf), Israel Pineda: 10-Day IL (finger), Stephen Strasburg: 60-Day IL (ribs/shoulder), Tanner Rainey: 60-Day IL (elbow), Victor Arano: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow), Carter Kieboom: 10-Day IL (finger)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.