Twins host the Mets in first of 3-game series

The Associated Press
April 14, 2025 at 8:01AM

New York Mets (10-5, first in the NL East) vs. Minnesota Twins (5-11, fourth in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Monday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Clay Holmes (1-1, 4.30 ERA, 1.71 WHIP, 20 strikeouts); Twins: Joe Ryan (1-1, 2.65 ERA, 0.71 WHIP, 15 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -116, Mets -104; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins host the New York Mets to start a three-game series.

Minnesota has a 5-11 record overall and a 2-4 record in home games. The Twins have a 4-7 record in games when they have given up at least one home run.

New York has gone 5-4 on the road and 10-5 overall. The Mets are 7-2 in games when they did not give up a home run.

The teams meet Monday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Willi Castro has five doubles and a home run for the Twins. Byron Buxton is 9-for-39 with three doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Brandon Nimmo has three doubles and four home runs for the Mets. Pete Alonso is 14-for-36 with six doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 3-7, .223 batting average, 2.97 ERA, outscored by one run

Mets: 8-2, .232 batting average, 2.27 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

INJURIES: Twins: Pablo Lopez: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Brock Stewart: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Royce Lewis: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Michael Tonkin: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

Mets: Jose Siri: day-to-day (shin), Paul Blackburn: 15-Day IL (knee), Francisco Alvarez: 10-Day IL (wrist), Ronny Mauricio: 10-Day IL (knee), Jeff McNeil: 10-Day IL (oblique), Sean Manaea: 15-Day IL (oblique), Frankie Montas: 15-Day IL (lat), Nick Madrigal: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Smith: 60-Day IL (elbow), Christian Scott: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

