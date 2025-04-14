Twins host the Mets in first of 3-game series

New York Mets (10-5, first in the NL East) vs. Minnesota Twins (5-11, fourth in the AL Central)
Minneapolis; Monday, 7:40 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Clay Holmes (1-1, 4.30 ERA, 1.71 WHIP, 20 strikeouts); Twins: Joe Ryan (1-1, 2.65 ERA, 0.71 WHIP, 15 strikeouts)
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -116, Mets -104; over/under is 8 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins host the New York Mets to start a three-game series.
Minnesota has a 5-11 record overall and a 2-4 record in home games. The Twins have a 4-7 record in games when they have given up at least one home run.
New York has gone 5-4 on the road and 10-5 overall. The Mets are 7-2 in games when they did not give up a home run.
The teams meet Monday for the first time this season.