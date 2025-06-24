Sports

Twins host the Mariners on home losing streak

Seattle Mariners (40-37, second in the AL West) vs. Minnesota Twins (37-41, fourth in the AL Central)

The Associated Press
June 24, 2025 at 8:03AM

Minneapolis; Tuesday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Luis Castillo (4-5, 3.38 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 72 strikeouts); Twins: Chris Paddack (3-6, 4.48 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 56 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -114, Mariners -105; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins host the Seattle Mariners looking to break their five-game home slide.

Minnesota has gone 20-16 at home and 37-41 overall. The Twins are 27-5 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Seattle is 20-18 on the road and 40-37 overall. The Mariners have the ninth-ranked team ERA in the AL at 4.00.

Tuesday's game is the fifth time these teams meet this season. The Mariners have a 3-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Byron Buxton leads the Twins with 29 extra base hits (nine doubles, three triples and 17 home runs). Brooks Lee is 15 for 39 with a double, two home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games.

Cal Raleigh leads the Mariners with 46 extra base hits (14 doubles and 32 home runs). Donovan Solano is 14 for 28 with a double, three home runs and 11 RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 1-9, .238 batting average, 7.43 ERA, outscored by 35 runs

Mariners: 7-3, .296 batting average, 3.24 ERA, outscored opponents by 35 runs

INJURIES: Twins: Willi Castro: day-to-day (wrist), Royce Lewis: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Pablo Lopez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zebby Matthews: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Luke Keaschall: 60-Day IL (forearm)

Mariners: Trent Thornton: day-to-day (heat illness), Bryce Miller: 15-Day IL (elbow), Collin Snider: 15-Day IL (forearm), Gregory Santos: 60-Day IL (knee), Victor Robles: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Bliss: 60-Day IL (biceps)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

