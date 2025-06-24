Twins host the Mariners on home losing streak

Seattle Mariners (40-37, second in the AL West) vs. Minnesota Twins (37-41, fourth in the AL Central)
Minneapolis; Tuesday, 7:40 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Luis Castillo (4-5, 3.38 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 72 strikeouts); Twins: Chris Paddack (3-6, 4.48 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 56 strikeouts)
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -114, Mariners -105; over/under is 8 1/2 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins host the Seattle Mariners looking to break their five-game home slide.
Minnesota has gone 20-16 at home and 37-41 overall. The Twins are 27-5 in games when they scored five or more runs.
Seattle is 20-18 on the road and 40-37 overall. The Mariners have the ninth-ranked team ERA in the AL at 4.00.
Tuesday's game is the fifth time these teams meet this season. The Mariners have a 3-1 advantage in the season series.