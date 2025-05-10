Twins host the Giants, look to continue home win streak

San Francisco Giants (24-15, third in the NL West) vs. Minnesota Twins (19-20, fourth in the AL Central)
Minneapolis; Saturday, 7:15 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Logan Webb (4-2, 2.61 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 56 strikeouts); Twins: Joe Ryan (2-2, 2.93 ERA, 0.90 WHIP, 47 strikeouts)
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -117, Twins -103; over/under is 9 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins, on a seven-game home winning streak, host the San Francisco Giants.
Minnesota has a 19-20 record overall and a 13-6 record at home. Twins hitters have a collective .371 slugging percentage to rank ninth in the AL.
San Francisco has gone 12-10 in road games and 24-15 overall. The Giants have hit 40 total home runs to rank sixth in the NL.
Saturday's game is the second time these teams meet this season.