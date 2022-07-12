Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Milwaukee Brewers (48-39, first in the NL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (48-40, first in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Tuesday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Jason Alexander (2-1, 4.75 ERA, 1.72 WHIP, 17 strikeouts); Twins: Josh Winder (4-2, 3.12 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 27 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -139, Brewers +118; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins open a two-game series at home against the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday.

Minnesota is 25-18 at home and 48-40 overall. The Twins have the fourth-ranked team slugging percentage in the AL at .424.

Milwaukee has a 48-39 record overall and a 27-20 record on the road. The Brewers have gone 29-16 in games when they record at least eight hits.

Tuesday's game is the first time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Byron Buxton has 11 doubles, two triples, 23 home runs and 42 RBI for the Twins. Jorge Polanco is 7-for-31 with four home runs over the past 10 games.

Willy Adames has 14 doubles, 17 home runs and 47 RBI for the Brewers. Luis Urias is 10-for-38 with two doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 5-5, .256 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Brewers: 4-6, .251 batting average, 4.25 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

INJURIES: Twins: Nick Gordon: day-to-day (leg), Gio Urshela: day-to-day (knee), Chris Archer: 15-Day IL (hip), Joe Smith: 15-Day IL (trap), Trevor Larnach: 10-Day IL (core), Cody Stashak: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Royce Lewis: 60-Day IL (knee), Bailey Ober: 15-Day IL (groin), Danny Coulombe: 15-Day IL (hip), Miguel Sano: 60-Day IL (knee), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jhon Romero: 60-Day IL (biceps), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (elbow), Randy Dobnak: 60-Day IL (finger), Kenta Maeda: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Brewers: Tyrone Taylor: 7-Day IL (concussion), Adrian Houser: 15-Day IL (flexor), Jonathan Davis: day-to-day (back/rib cage), Miguel Sanchez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Hunter Renfroe: 10-Day IL (calf), Freddy Peralta: 60-Day IL (lat), Alex Jackson: 10-Day IL (finger), Jake Cousins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Topa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Perdomo: 15-Day IL (elbow)

