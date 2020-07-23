The Twins' home opener on Tuesday against St. Louis (7:10 p.m., FSN) will include first pitches thrown by frontline healthcare workers, but no fans will be in attendance.

The team will also honor the memory of George Floyd, who was killed on Memorial Day.

Nine representatives of front line health care workers will throw out the first pitch. A video tribute will feature Berhane Gebre-Egziabher (an environmental services staff member at Hennepin County Medical Center), Catherine Gonzalez-Klang (an interpreter at HCMC), Richard Gray (a doctor at HCMC), Sophia Kim (a doctor at North Memorial Health Hospital), Dee Matara (a registered nurse at Methodist Hospital), Andrew Olson (a hospitalist at M Health Fairview Bethesda Hospital), Laurie Taylor (a lab technician at Lakeview Hospital), Vanessa Tschetter (an ICU nurse at M Health Fairview Ridges Hospital) and Kaila Vang (a progressive care nurse at Regions Hospital) – each of whom will join together in throwing out the ceremonial first pitch.

The national anthem and "Lift Every Voice and Sing," the Black national anthem, will be played. The Star Spangled Banner will be performed by Jovonta Patton and Sounds of Blackness will sing Lift Every Voice and Sing.

There will be a memorial video for members of the Twins organization and family members who have passed away and also to Floyd. A memorial graphic to Floyd will be unveiled on the outfield wall, and there will be a moment of silence at 8:46 p.m.

World War II veteran Alvin Donahoo, 101, will raise the American flag.

Pending final approval, there will be a pregame flyover by the Minnesota Air Guard.