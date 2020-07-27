The Twins remained on track for their home opener Tuesday night after the first large scale coronavirus scare hit Major League Baseball.

Two games were postponed Monday after 11 Miami Marlins players tested positive during a weekend series in Philadelphia.

Marlins players remained quarantined at their Philadelphia hotel for testing, and Phillies players were being quickly tested Monday as their game against the visiting New York Yankees was postponed.

The Marlins' home opener against Baltimore was also postponed; the Orioles were returning home with MLB said to be considering moving the series to Maryland if the remaining Marlins can travel there by bus and join taxi squad players brought up from Miami.

There were no plans to postpone the Twins-St. Louis game at Target Field on Tuesday at 7:10 p.m. The team played the White Sox in Chicago over the weekend, and on Monday the White Sox announced manager Ricky Renteria had cold symptoms and was being tested for COVID-19. He sat out the team's game Monday night.

The Twins have 60 players either on their active roster or in a group that primarily works out at CHS Field in St. Paul. Teams can move players back and forth with roster moves, but the size of the overall group was intended to guard against a large scale outbreak on teams.

Most players on the 30-man roster have apartments or houses in the Twin Cities during the season, and several have their families with them. The majority of the remaining players, who ordinarily would be playing minor league baseball, are housed at a downtown St. Paul hotel.

The group at CHS Field has daily practices and has enough players for intrasquad scrimmages. The minor league baseball season has been canceled, although several independent minor league teams continue to play; the St. Paul Saints, for example, are playing games in Sioux Falls, S.D.

Unlike the NHL, WNBA, MLS and NBA, Major League Baseball did not return in bubbles. There had been discussion of bubble sites in Arizona and Florida, but rising coronavirus numbers in those states in June meant the league and players OK'd returning to home stadiums, although the Toronto Blue Jays are not allowed to play in Canada.

Major league teams are tested every other day, with most results coming from a lab in Utah. There is a provision for expedited testing, a major league source confirmed.

The Twins had two players who were regulars in 2019 test positive for COVID-19 when the team reported to Target Field in early July. Miguel Sano was cleared to play on July 15, joined the team and was on the active roster when the season started. Willians Astudillo was cleared to play over the weekend after three weeks in quarantine and joined the group practicing at CHS Field.

Three minor leaguers have tested positive. Wilfredo Tovar, a nonroster infielder invited to camp, was cleared to take part in workouts with a negative test upon arrival in Minnesota, but a subsequent test came back positive. Infielder Nick Gordon and righthander Edwar Colina tested positive in Florida before reporting to camp and have yet to travel to Minnesota.

Under baseball's return to play protocol, players and team officials who are tested are supposed to self-quarantine until test results are reported, although that can't happen when teams are playing games. In addition to the tests, players have their temperature taken at least twice daily. A player who tests positive can't return to the team or travel until he has tested negative and is asymptomatic.