Twins hold Buxton, Correa out of lineup for series opener vs. Brewers day after outfield collision

In the third inning of a 4-0 victory at Baltimore on Thursday, the 11th straight win for the Twins, Correa retreated to the outfield grass for the ball while Buxton raced in and appeared to call for it at the last second before they banged heads. Bench coach Jayce Tingler, filling in for manager Rocco Baldelli due to an illness, indicated the crowd noise hampered their communication during the play. Correa was removed immediately. Buxton was taken out the next inning.