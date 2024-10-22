Sports

Twins hire Matt Borgschulte from Orioles as hitting coach

October 22, 2024 at 8:24PM

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Twins brought back former Baltimore Orioles assistant Matt Borgschulte as their new hitting coach on Tuesday, beginning a revamp of the staff after deciding not to retain four assistants.

The 33-year-old Borgschulte spent the last three seasons as the co-hitting coach for the Orioles, who ranked second in Major League Baseball in home runs and fourth in runs scored in 2024. The native of St. Louis, Missouri, spent four years in the Twins organization before going to Baltimore. He was most recently the hitting coach for Triple-A St. Paul in 2021.

The Twins dismissed co-hitting coaches Rudy Hernandez and David Popkins, assistant hitting coach Derek Shomon and assistant bench/infield coach Tony Diaz after losing 27 of their last 39 games to finish 82-80 and miss the playoffs. The Twins ranked just 20th in MLB with an average of 4.13 runs per game over games in August and September and 22nd with a .684 OPS. They ranked eighth and sixth in those categories through July.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

