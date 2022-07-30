Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Minnesota Twins (52-47, first in the AL Central) vs. San Diego Padres (56-45, second in the NL West)

San Diego; Saturday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Sonny Gray (5-3, 3.52 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 64 strikeouts); Padres: Joe Musgrove (8-3, 2.63 ERA, .99 WHIP, 106 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -133, Twins +113; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins, on a three-game losing streak, take on the San Diego Padres.

San Diego is 56-45 overall and 26-21 in home games. The Padres are 37-17 in games when they record eight or more hits.

Minnesota has a 52-47 record overall and a 25-25 record in road games. The Twins have the eighth-best team batting average in MLB play at .251.

The teams square off Saturday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Manny Machado has 20 doubles, a triple and 17 home runs while hitting .298 for the Padres. Luke Voit is 10-for-36 with three doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Luis Arraez has five home runs, 38 walks and 33 RBI while hitting .336 for the Twins. Jose Miranda is 14-for-35 with a double, two home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 6-4, .232 batting average, 3.38 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Twins: 4-6, .238 batting average, 6.52 ERA, outscored by 23 runs

INJURIES: Padres: MacKenzie Gore: 15-Day IL (elbow), C.J. Abrams: day-to-day (biceps), Robert Suarez: 60-Day IL (knee), Craig Stammen: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Beaty: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Wil Myers: 10-Day IL (knee), Pierce Johnson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (forearm), Fernando Tatis Jr.: 60-Day IL (wrist)

Twins: Danny Coulombe: 60-Day IL (hip), Max Kepler: day-to-day (foot), Caleb Thielbar: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Ryan Jeffers: 10-Day IL (thumb), Trevor Larnach: 10-Day IL (core), Cody Stashak: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Royce Lewis: 60-Day IL (knee), Bailey Ober: 15-Day IL (groin), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jhon Romero: 60-Day IL (biceps), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (elbow), Randy Dobnak: 60-Day IL (finger), Kenta Maeda: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.