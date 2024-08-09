Bailey Ober’s shutdown streak collided with the Guardians’ 2024 dominance over the Twins on Friday.
Twins
Twins beat Guardians 4-2 in opener of doubleheader, pull within 2½ games of American League Central lead
Bailey Ober’s strong start, and home runs from Carlos Santana and Ryan Jeffers did the trick.
Ober’s run lives on.
The Twins’ tall righthander pitched six scoreless innings in the first game of a split doubleheader at Target Field, earning Minnesota’s first victory of the season over the first-place Guardians, 4-2.
Longtime Cleveland slugger Carlos Santana homered against his ex-teammates and Ryan Jeffers added his team-high 17th blast as the Twins pulled within 2½ games of the Guardians in the American League Central, the closest they’ve been to first place since May 16.
Ober, enjoying the most effective stretch of his career, is the reason. He struck out nine, walked just two, and gave up only two hits, both of them harmless singles by Will Brennan. Only once did a Guardian reach second base against him as Ober recorded his ninth consecutive quality start of six or more innings and three or fewer runs.
In fact, Ober has surrendered only five hits and two runs in his previous 26 innings, an 0.69 ERA over that stretch.
His secret? His ability to put away hitters after reaching two strikes. Ober got to two strikes against 16 Guardians on Friday, and though he walked Andrés Giménez on a 3-2 cutter, the ninth pitch of that plate appearance, the other Guardians went 0-for-15. Opponents have gone 49 consecutive at-bats without a two-strike hit since Brian Stott of Philadelphia lined a second-inning single on an 0-2 count on July 22 — three starts ago.
On the season, opponents are hitting .154 (40-for-259) against Ober after the count reaches two strikes.
The Guardians won the first five meetings between the teams this season.
Cleveland closed the gap once Ober departed, with shortstop Brayan Rocchio smacking a two-run homer into the right-field overhang against Jorge Alcala. But Griffin Jax and Jhoan Durán closed the game with a scoreless inning apiece.
The Twins still eked out only four runs — they have scored only 15 runs against Cleveland in six games — by going only 1-for-9 with runners in scoring position. And the lone hit, Willi Castro’s seventh inning single didn’t even score Max Kepler from second base; that insurance run came home on Kyle Farmer’s sacrifice fly in his first game back from the injured list.
The Twins are 5-for-51 with runners in scoring position against Cleveland this year, an .098 batting average.
Lefthander Joey Cantillo took the loss. He gave up three runs in 5⅔ innings, starting with Manuel Margot’s double to lead off the Twins’ first inning, a run that scored on Royce Lewis’ ground out.
More from Twins
Twins beat Guardians 4-2 in opener of doubleheader, pull within 2½ games of American League Central lead
Bailey Ober’s strong start, and home runs from Carlos Santana and Ryan Jeffers did the trick.