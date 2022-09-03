CHICAGO — Minnesota Twins starter Sonny Gray exited Friday's game against the Chicago White Sox because of right hamstring tightness.
The veteran right-hander departed after the fourth inning. He allowed two runs and five hits.
Gray came into the game with a 7-4 record and 3.04 ERA.
