MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Twins have acquired right-handers Chris Paddack and Emilio Pagán from the San Diego Padres on Thursday for All-Star left-hander Taylor Rogers and outfielder Brent Rooker.

The Twins also will receive a player to be namedm and the Padres will get $6.6 million in cash.

Paddack and Rogers are the key pieces of the deal.

Paddack was 7-7 with a 5.07 ERA in 22 starts and one relief appearances. The 26-year-old walked 22, struck out 99 last season. He has pitched in parts of three seasons for the Padres since 2019, going 20-19 with a 4.21 ERA.

Pagán made a career-high 67 relief appearances last season, going 4-3 with a 4.83 ERA. The 30-year-old has pitched parts of five major league seasons with Seattle, Oakland, Tampa Bay and San Diego, going 13-10 with a 3.73 ERA. He saved 20 games for the Rays in 2019.

Rogers was selected to his first career AL All-Star team in 2021, going 2-4 with a 3.35 ERA and a 13.17 strikeout-per-9.0 innings pitched, sixth highest among AL relievers and 10th-best in the majors. The 31-year-old began the season as the Twins' primary set-up man, finishing with eight holds on the season, while also converting nine of his 13 save opportunities. Since 2016, his 319 appearances rank fourth in the AL and first most among AL left-handers

Rogers went on the injured list for the season on July 27 with a left middle finger sprain.

Rooker split the 2021 season between Triple-A St. Paul and Minnesota. He played in 58 games for the Twins last season, hitting .201 with 10 doubles, nine home runs and 16 RBIs.

Paddack has a $2.25 million salary this year and Pagan $2.3 million. Rogers is at $7.3 million and Rooker at $708,350 while in the major leagues and $176,693 while in the minors.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports