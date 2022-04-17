BOSTON – Roy Smalley played plenty of morning games in the majors, and doesn't much miss those days.

"You haven't lived until you've stood in the batter's box on a Saturday morning with the sun in your eyes and Nolan Ryan pumping 100-mile-per-hour heat past you," said Smalley, recalling his playing days at Metropolitan Stadium, when the Twins scheduled a.m. games on holidays and Gophers football Saturdays. "And that's after a night game and then who knows what on Friday night."

No offense to Rich Hill, the former Twins pitcher who will start for Boston in the series finale, but the Twins won't face that sort of challenge Monday. But they will face early alarms, 8 a.m. bus rides and the team's first pre-noon start since 2007, when they shared the Metrodome with the Gophers.

First pitch is at 11:10 a.m. Eastern time at Fenway Park, the traditional Patriots' Day start that has the Red Sox playing baseball while the Boston Marathon leaders race past just down the street.

"It's a special day for this city, it's a special day for all New Englanders," said Twins manager Rocco Baldelli, who is a native Rhode Islander. "It's fun for us to be here [and] hopefully go out there and win a game. Spoil some people's holiday by going out there and playing good, that's going to be our goal. But the life and the vibrancy in the city is very real on this day, and can't be denied."

The Twins have only taken part in this Red Sox tradition once before, and considering their recent hitting problems, it's not a good omen. Hall of Fame righthander Fergie Jenkins pitched a five-hit shutout on April 19, 1976, blanking the Twins in a game that lasted 2 hours, 5 minutes.

Gray put on IL

Sonny Gray's hamstring was still slightly sore on Sunday, he said, but nothing that should sideline him for very long. Still, he went on the 10-day injured list, a designation that bothers him, he admitted.

"If you can get past the idea of, 'Oh, you're on the 10-day,' which nobody really wants," the move makes sense, Gray said. "In the grand scheme of it, if you're looking at it as, three or four days of just getting pushed back, then it's easier to deal with."

He will deal with strengthening his hamstring, which tightened during the second inning of Saturday's game, and should be throwing in the bullpen by midweek at Kansas City, he said. It's possible he could be back in action on April 27, the day he's eligible to return.

"Sonny is actually doing all right, which was good. He's moving around OK," Baldelli said. "We're just going to play it safe."

The Twins, who have used six starters thus far this year, will simply go to a five-man rotation until Gray returns, Baldelli said.

Reliever Cody Stashak, who opened the season on the IL after experiencing tendinitis in his right arm near the end of training camp, was activated. He faced five hitters Sunday, giving up three singles and two runs.

MRI eases Buxton

Byron Buxton had felt soreness in his right knee for a couple of days before his awkward slide on Friday caused the center fielder to leave the game in the first inning.

"I just kind of aggravated it a little bit more," said Buxton, who remains on the active roster but has not played since. "I'm not too concerned. Once I came in and got checked out and got a look at my MRI, it kind of settled me down a little bit."

Buxton said he felt "a tingling sensation" after the slide, which caused him to react out of frustration. "Normally, I probably wouldn't have said anything, just because I wanted to stay in and play," he said. "But it's early in the season and it's better to miss a couple of games now than to miss two or three months later. It's all about being smart."

So what's his condition now? "Feel fine," he said. "We'll find out [more] when I start doing some stuff," perhaps as soon as Monday.