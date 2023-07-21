More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Live updates | Fleetwood gets into final group 5 shots back at British Open
Tommy Fleetwood battled for one last par for a 71 at the British Open. He's still five shots behind leader Brian Harman, but he's in the final group.
Sports
Bryce Harper to start at first base for Phillies as team evaluates trade deadline options
Bryce Harper has another career first.
Sports
Live at 1 p.m. Sunday: Follow Twins-White Sox series finale on Gameview
The Twins and White Sox conclude their three-game series at Target Field. Tap here for play-by-play, the in-game boxscore and score updates from around baseball.
Sports
Live at 6 p.m. Saturday: Follow Twins vs. White Sox on Gameview
The Twins and White Sox meet in the second of their three games. Tap here for the play-by-play, in-game boxscore and MLB score updates.
Golf
Justin Thomas latest former major winner to commit to 3M Open
Thomas has two PGA Championship titles and has won 15 times on tour. But he's still looking to qualify for golf's season-ending playoff.