Gophers
Gophers volleyball falls to No. 1 Texas in four sets
No. 4 Minnesota was hurt by 19 service errors, including two late in the fourth set.
Music
Review: Minnesota State Fair's first country show of 2022 may be Florida Georgia Line's last
The good-timey duo claimed Wednesday's gig was their last but still stuck to their usual formula.
Twins
Twins on wrong end of grand slam vs. Red Sox as five-game winning streak ends
Xander Bogaerts' blast, along with a solo shot by J.D. Martinez, produced five runs in the third inning. Yet the Twins nearly rallied to win, and remain only 1½ games behind the Guardians in the AL Central.
Twins fall to Red Sox
The Minnesota Twins lost 6-5 to the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday, August 31, 2022.
Loons
Minnesota United lineup changes apparent in 3-0 loss at Real Salt Lake
With star playmaker Emanuel Reynoso home to rest and five other starting 11 adjustments made by coach Adrian Heath, the Loons were shut out for the first time since a 1-0 home loss to New York City FC on May 28.