Kansas City Royals (6-20, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (15-11, first in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Friday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Jordan Lyles (0-4, 4.60 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 23 strikeouts); Twins: Pablo Lopez (1-2, 3.00 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 39 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Twins -260, Royals +213; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins play the Kansas City Royals, leading the series 1-0.

Minnesota has gone 8-5 in home games and 15-11 overall. The Twins have a 10-1 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Kansas City is 6-20 overall and 5-8 on the road. The Royals have a 5-1 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

The teams play Friday for the fifth time this season. The Twins are ahead 4-0 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joey Gallo has three doubles and seven home runs for the Twins. Byron Buxton is 8-for-38 with three doubles, three home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

Vinnie Pasquantino leads the Royals with a .283 batting average, and has seven doubles, five home runs, 13 walks and eight RBI. Salvador Perez is 11-for-39 with three RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 5-5, .240 batting average, 4.74 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Royals: 2-8, .220 batting average, 5.93 ERA, outscored by 31 runs

INJURIES: Twins: Tyler Mahle: day-to-day (elbow), Kenta Maeda: day-to-day (undisclosed), Kyle Farmer: 10-Day IL (face), Gilberto Celestino: 60-Day IL (thumb), Ronny Henriquez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Royce Lewis: 60-Day IL (knee), Alex Kirilloff: 10-Day IL (wrist), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Royals: Kris Bubic: 15-Day IL (flexor), Diego Hernandez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Waters: 10-Day IL (oblique), Daniel Lynch: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jake Brentz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Angel Zerpa: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.