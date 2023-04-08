Send this article to anyone, no subscription is necessary to view it

Houston Astros (3-5) vs. Minnesota Twins (5-2)

Minneapolis; Saturday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Luis Garcia (0-0); Twins: Joe Ryan (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Twins -114, Astros -105; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins bring a 1-0 lead into the latest game of the series against the Houston Astros.

Minnesota had a 78-84 record overall and a 46-35 record in home games last season. The Twins slugged .401 as a team in the 2022 season while hitting 1.1 home runs per game.

Houston went 106-56 overall and 51-30 on the road last season. The Astros pitching staff had a collective 2.89 ERA last season while averaging 9.5 strikeouts and 2.9 walks per nine innings.

INJURIES: Twins: Joey Gallo: day-to-day (side soreness), Max Kepler: day-to-day (knee), Josh Winder: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ronny Henriquez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Gilberto Celestino: 10-Day IL (thumb), Royce Lewis: 60-Day IL (knee), Alex Kirilloff: 10-Day IL (wrist), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jorge Polanco: 10-Day IL (knee)

Astros: Blake Taylor: 15-Day IL (elbow), Parker Mushinski: 15-Day IL (spine), Michael Brantley: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Lance McCullers Jr.: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jose Altuve: 10-Day IL (thumb)

