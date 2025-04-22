Sports

Twins enter matchup against the White Sox on losing streak

Chicago White Sox (5-17, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (7-15, fourth in the AL Central)

The Associated Press
April 22, 2025 at 8:02AM

Chicago White Sox (5-17, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (7-15, fourth in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Tuesday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Davis Martin (1-2, 4.84 ERA, 1.48 WHIP, 13 strikeouts); Twins: Bailey Ober (1-1, 6.16 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 17 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -248, White Sox +202; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins come into a matchup with the Chicago White Sox as losers of three games in a row.

Minnesota has a 7-15 record overall and a 4-5 record at home. The Twins are 3-0 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Chicago has gone 1-9 in road games and 5-17 overall. The White Sox have a 3-0 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Tuesday's game is the fourth meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Byron Keiron Buxton leads the Twins with nine extra base hits (four doubles, a triple and four home runs). Matt Wallner is 11-for-32 with two doubles, a triple, a home run and two RBI over the past 10 games.

Matt Thaiss has two doubles and a home run for the White Sox. Andrew Vaughn is 7-for-43 with two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 3-7, .222 batting average, 3.93 ERA, outscored by nine runs

White Sox: 3-7, .193 batting average, 4.80 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

INJURIES: Twins: Willi Rafael Castro: day-to-day (oblique), Matt Wallner: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Pablo Lopez: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Royce Lewis: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Michael Tonkin: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

White Sox: Martin Perez: 60-Day IL (forearm), Chase Meidroth: 10-Day IL (thumb), Austin Slater: 10-Day IL (knee), Fraser Ellard: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Mike Tauchman: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Korey Lee: 10-Day IL (ankle), Drew Thorpe: 60-Day IL (elbow), Josh Rojas: 10-Day IL (toe), Prelander Berroa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ky Bush: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jesse Scholtens: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Sports

See More

Sports

Brewers take on the Giants looking to stop road slide

Milwaukee Brewers (12-11, second in the NL Central) vs. San Francisco Giants (15-8, third in the NL West)

Sports

Twins enter matchup against the White Sox on losing streak

Sports

Blackwell scores 17:46 into OT as Stars beat Avalanche 4-3 to even 1st-round NHL playoffs series 1-1