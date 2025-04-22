Twins enter matchup against the White Sox on losing streak

Chicago White Sox (5-17, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (7-15, fourth in the AL Central)
Minneapolis; Tuesday, 7:40 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Davis Martin (1-2, 4.84 ERA, 1.48 WHIP, 13 strikeouts); Twins: Bailey Ober (1-1, 6.16 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 17 strikeouts)
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -248, White Sox +202; over/under is 8 1/2 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins come into a matchup with the Chicago White Sox as losers of three games in a row.
Minnesota has a 7-15 record overall and a 4-5 record at home. The Twins are 3-0 in games when they hit at least two home runs.
Chicago has gone 1-9 in road games and 5-17 overall. The White Sox have a 3-0 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.
Tuesday's game is the fourth meeting between these teams this season.