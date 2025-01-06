Twins

Ehire Adrianza joins Twins as player development assistant

The veteran major leaguer positioned himself for a front office or coaching position after retirement.

By Bobby Nightengale

The Minnesota Star Tribune
January 6, 2025 at 9:28PM
Minnesota Twins' Ehire Adrianza (13).
Ehire Adrianza played parts of four seasons for the Twins. (Jerry Holt/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Ehire Adrianza always seemed like he had a future in coaching. He served as an unofficial acting manager for the Twins’ regular season finale in 2019 and took online college courses afterward with the idea it would help him work in a front office.

Adrianza, a couple of weeks after he announced his retirement following a career that spanned 12 seasons as a utility man, joined the Twins’ player development staff Monday as a player development assistant. He will work primarily with minor league infielders in his first post-retirement job.

“If he’s driven to [become a GM] and wants to do it, I don’t know why he couldn’t,” Atlanta Braves Manager Brian Snitker said in 2023. “I imagine somebody will give him an opportunity to get in the door and work his way to that.”

Adrianza, 35, played in 311 games across four seasons with the Twins, batting .253 with 13 homers and 88 RBI. He played every position except catcher during his big-league career, and he made three pitching appearances, including two with the Twins.

He played for four other big-league teams, finishing with the Angels last season.

about the writer

about the writer

Bobby Nightengale

Minnesota Twins reporter

Bobby Nightengale joined the Minnesota Star Tribune in May, 2023, after covering the Reds for the Cincinnati Enquirer for five years. He's a graduate of Bradley University.

See More

More from Twins

See More

Twins

Ehire Adrianza joins Twins as player development assistant

Minnesota Twins' Ehire Adrianza (13).

The veteran major leaguer positioned himself for a front office or coaching position after retirement.

Twins

Twins sign first baseman Mike Ford to minor league deal

card image

Twins

Ex-Twins reliever Thielbar signs with Chicago Cubs

card image