Ehire Adrianza always seemed like he had a future in coaching. He served as an unofficial acting manager for the Twins’ regular season finale in 2019 and took online college courses afterward with the idea it would help him work in a front office.
Ehire Adrianza joins Twins as player development assistant
The veteran major leaguer positioned himself for a front office or coaching position after retirement.
Adrianza, a couple of weeks after he announced his retirement following a career that spanned 12 seasons as a utility man, joined the Twins’ player development staff Monday as a player development assistant. He will work primarily with minor league infielders in his first post-retirement job.
“If he’s driven to [become a GM] and wants to do it, I don’t know why he couldn’t,” Atlanta Braves Manager Brian Snitker said in 2023. “I imagine somebody will give him an opportunity to get in the door and work his way to that.”
Adrianza, 35, played in 311 games across four seasons with the Twins, batting .253 with 13 homers and 88 RBI. He played every position except catcher during his big-league career, and he made three pitching appearances, including two with the Twins.
He played for four other big-league teams, finishing with the Angels last season.
