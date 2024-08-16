Injury-riddled Twins scrounge up ninth-inning run without a hit to edge Rangers

ARLINGTON, TEXAS — The Twins’ lineup feels a little threadbare once again, and for the usual reason: injuries. This time, they faced a lefthanded starter with two dynamic righthanded hitters, Byron Buxton and Carlos Correa, back home in Minnesota.
Missing Carlos Correa and Byron Buxton, the Twins pushed the go-ahead run across on two walks, a steal, a wild pitch and a sacrifice fly by Carlos Santana.
So scoring a run without requiring a hit is a handy talent. It paid off on Thursday.
Matt Wallner took four straight two-strike pitches out of the strike zone in the ninth inning, stole second base, moved to third on a wild pitch, and scored the game-winning run on Carlos Santana’s deep fly ball, earning the Twins a thanks-for-the-help 3-2 victory over the Rangers at Globe Life Field.
The win allowed Minnesota to pick up a half-game on idle Cleveland in the AL Central standings, where they trail by four games with 41 remaining.
Willi Castro homered and an error by center fielder Leody Taveras allowed Kyle Farmer to turn his triple into a game-tying hit. But the Twins and Rangers remained tied for six innings until Rangers reliever Kirby Yates watched Wallner victimize him in the ninth.
Bailey Ober wasn’t himself in the first inning, surrendering as many runs in that frame (two) as he had in his previous 27 innings combined. Marcus Semien greeted him by beating out an infield hit, and Ober walked Josh Smith on four pitches. Cleanup hitter Adolis Garcis singled home Semien, and Josh Jung hit a sacrifice fly to score Smith.
Actually, perhaps that is the real Ober, whose first-inning troubles aren’t new. Opponents entered the game with a 8.49 OPS against the tall righthander in the first inning, by far his worst.
Regardless, Ober, though hardly spotless, reverted to his zeroes-on-the-scoreboard form from that point on. The Rangers collected seven hits against him, put a runner on base in each of his six innings, and watched three potential home runs drift just foul — but they never got another hit with a runner in scoring position.
Trouble was, Cody Bradford virtually matched Ober, allowing one fewer hit over his own six-inning start, but making a couple of mistakes that cost him. The first was a 1-1 curveball to Castro in the second inning, a pitch that the shortstop deposited just a couple of inches over the fence in left-center.
Then came Farmer, and the night’s most unusual play. The veteran infielder also got a curveball from Bradford, and he drove it in the same direction as Castro, albeit 11 feet shorter. The ball bounced off the bottom of the fence where it’s angled toward the bullpens, and the ricochet caused it to bound along the warning track toward center field.
Taveras, surprised by the sudden change of direction, couldn’t stop the ball as it rolled past him, and Farmer, seeing the ball rolling free, sped up as he tagged second base. The Rangers’ center fielder caught up to the ball but his attempt to grab it missed, and it kept rolling another 10-15 feet.
Farmer didn’t see that misplay, ruled an error on Taveras, but he saw third base coach Tommy Watkins suddenly windmilling his right arm, sending him home. The Rangers relayed the ball toward the plate, but Farmer, sliding headfirst, touched it before the ball could arrive.
It was a thrilling way to tie the game, and the Twins appeared energized for the moment. But they couldn’t score another run in the inning, and couldn’t advance another runner to third base for the next six innings, even after Carlos Santana stole his 17th consecutive base without being thrown out, a streak that stretches back more than six seasons.
But that changed in the ninth.
