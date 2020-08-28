DETROIT -- The Twins and Tigers were scheduled for a doubleheader Friday at Comerica Park, but a pouring rain that showed little signs of letup caused the games to be postponed.

The teams will play a doubleheader Saturday starting at 12:10 p.m. Central time.

They'll also play a doubleheader next Friday at Target Field, with the Tigers being the home team in Game 2. First pitch is at 1:10 p.m., with the second game 45 minutes after the first.

That means a five-game series against Detroit from Friday through Monday; assuming no more rainouts, the teams will play each other eight times in 10 days.

Thursday's game was postponed by a players' walkout.

It was Jackie Robinson Day in MLB on Friday, with all players wearing today No. 42, the only number retired by all major league teams in honor of the first black player in the majors.

Earlier today, the Twins added lefthanded pitcher Lewis Thorpe off the traveling taxi squad as their 29th player for today. Pitcher Juan Minaya, also traveling with the taxi squad, was added to the 28-man roster and lefty Danny Coulombe was designated for release or assignment, putting him on the waiver wire. Coulombe pitched in two games, and Thorpe has appeared in six games this season.

Minaya, 29, pitched in 22 games for the White Sox last year and was signed by the Twins in January.