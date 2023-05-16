Introduction: Host Michael Rand finds that the Twins might have dispatched an old nemesis by beating the Yankees in the season series this year, but they found two more on Monday. In losing their 11th consecutive game to the Dodgers, the Twins were undone by umpires in two key situations — including some awful strike calls by the infamous Phil Cuzzi in a key situation.

6:00: Chris Hine joins Rand for a further dissection of Hine's recent interview with Wolves star Anthony Edwards. What are the offseason priorities for Ant? And how can the Wolves best support him?

28:00: A what-if for the Wolves and Wild; Za'Darius Smith was a good player here.

