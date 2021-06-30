CHICAGO — The Twins waited out a brief rain delay that had little rain, then mounted a rally that had not enough runs Tuesday night.
The White Sox defeated the Twins 7-6 at Guaranteed Rate Field, scoring all their runs in the first five innings to take a five-run lead after Josh Donaldson belted a two-run homer in the first inning. Gavin Sheets and Leury Garcia each drove two runs for Chicago.
After Monday's opener was postponed because of weather, the White Sox grounds crew pulled out the tarp briefly Tuesday in the third inning, but play quickly resumed. The Twins rallied with three runs in the seventh, but a ninth-inning rally left the tying run on third.
STAFF REPORTS
