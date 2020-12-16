Dustin Morse of the Twins won the Robert O. Fishel Award for public relations excellence, MLB announced on Wednesday.

Morse, the team's senior director of communications for the past six seasons, has been with the team for 15 years. He worked for the Cubs, Rangers and Padres before joining the Twins in 2006.

The award goes to an "active, nonuniformed representative of Major League Baseball whose ethics, character, dedication, service, professionalism and humanitarianism best represent the standards propounded by Robert O. Fishel." Fishel was an executive with three teams and the American League office and was the first winner of the award in 1981.

The Twins release described Morse's duties as leading media, player and alumni relations, along with the Twins Hall of Fame committee; providings oversight of publications, day-to-day baseball information, photography and archives; and ensuring cohesive messaging across all Twins external platforms.

The Lakeville native also established a mentorship program for media relations interns.

The Fishel Award nominees are submitted by each team and voted on by active past winners and MLB officials. Tom Mee of the Twins won the award in 1988.