FIVE-GAME SERIES AT COMERICA PARK

All games on BSN, 830-AM and 102.9-FM

Monday, 12:10 p.m.: RHP Dylan Bundy (3-2, 4.54 ERA) vs. RHP Beau Brieske (0-4, 5.04)

Tuesday, 12:10 p.m.: LHP Devin Smeltzer (1-0, 1.04) vs. RHP Rony Garcia (0-0, 3.00)

Tuesday, 6:10 p.m.: TBA vs. TBA

Wednesday, 6:10 p.m.: RHP Bailey Ober (1-1, 3.25) vs. LHP Tarik Skubal (3-2, 2.44)

Thursday, 12:10 p.m.: TBA vs. RHP Alex Faedo (1-1, 3.00)

TWINS UPDATE

The Twins (29-19) are 7-3 through 10 games of this 15-game stretch against the Tigers and Royals. They are 5-1 against the Tigers this season, having won the first five meetings before Detroit won Wednesday's series finale 4-2 in 10 innings. ... 1B Luis Arraez went 2-for-4 on Sunday to extend his hitting streak to nine games and is hitting .435 (27-for-62) since May 12. … OF Trevor Larnach is hitting .358 (19-for-53) with seven doubles, three home runs and nine RBI in his past 17 games. ... SS Carlos Correa's six-game hitting streak ended on Sunday.

TIGERS UPDATE

The Tigers (17-29) improved to 11-14 at home after defeating Cleveland 2-1 on Sunday. DH Miguel Cabrera was out of the lineup, after leaving Saturday's game after his back locked up on him. The Tigers are hopeful he can return to the lineup Monday. … 2B Harold Castro is 11-for-26 with four home runs in his past eight games. ... RHP Will Vest, who tested positive for COVID-19 last week, could return this week. … Faedo has given up two or fewer runs and pitched at least five innings in each of his first five major league starts.