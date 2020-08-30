GAMES 33 and 34 OF 60

GAME 1 IMPACT PLAYER

Matthew Boyd, Detroit

Ended a personal five-game losing streak by limiting the Twins to four hits and no walks over six innings.

GAME 2 IMPACT PLAYER

Miguel Cabrera, Detroit

Turned a tie game into a seemingly insurmountable Tigers lead by blasting a Tyler Duffey fastball into the right-field seats.

BY THE NUMBERS

414 Career home runs by Nelson Cruz, who hit one in each game to move into a tie for 53rd place with Darrell Evans.

43 Career home runs by Cabrera against the Twins, tying him with Carl Yastrzemski for seventh-most ever.

3 Double plays turned by the Twins in the first three innings of Game 1.

ON DECK

Kenta Maeda, who started the Twins’ most recent victory last Monday in Cleveland, will try to stop their four-game losing streak.

PHIL MILLER