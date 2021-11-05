The Twins have parted ways with closer Alex Colome, who struggled through the 2021 season after blowing a save on Opening Day.

The Twins will pay $1.25 million to decline Colome's option for 2022, when he would have been paid $5.5 million. He earned $5 million last season. Colome also had an option to bail out of the contract, but if he had, the buyout would have been negated.

The Twins also claimed Texas Rangers pitcher Jharel Cotton off waivers.

Cotton, a 29-year-old righthander appeared in 23 games with a 2-0 record and 3.52 ERA last season. He was a starter for Oakland from 2016-17, but had elbow surgery and was a reliever for the Rangers.

Colome, 32, was 4-4 with a 4.15 ERA and 17 saves in 67 games. He had seven blown saves, and his save percentage of .708 was lowest among all MLB pitchers who had five or more saves.

He blew a save on Opening Day, giving up a three-run lead in Milwaukee, and struggled through the early season — opponents had a .906 OPS against him in March and April, when his ERA was 8.31.

Colome led the American League with 47 saves for Tampa Bay in 2017.

He now becomes a free agent. Two other Twins, pitcher Michael Pineda and shortstop Andrelton Simmons, also became free agents when the World Series ended.

The team also outrighted outfielder Rob Refsnyder off the 40-man roster.