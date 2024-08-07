Twins blasted by Cubs, lose starting pitcher Joe Ryan to triceps injury

CHICAGO – The Twins lost 8-2 to the Chicago Cubs in their series finale Wednesday at Wrigley Field, and more concerning, they may have lost starting pitcher Joe Ryan for one of their most important stretches of the season.
Ryan motioned for a trainer after throwing his fourth pitch in the third inning, exiting with right triceps tightness, the team announced. Ryan paced behind the mound as he waited for head trainer Nick Paparesta, then conducted a short conversation with his glove covering his mouth before walking to the dugout.
It’s awful timing for the Twins, especially if Ryan’s injury requires time on the injured list. They’re set to begin a seven-game homestand against division rivals Cleveland and Kansas City on Friday. The Twins didn’t acquire a starting pitcher before the trade deadline, and they already have two rookies — Simeon Woods Richardson and David Festa — in their starting rotation.
Ryan threw three splitters and one fastball to Cubs center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong in the third inning before his removal. The velocity on his splitter was down by about 2 mph compared to the first inning, but his fastball velocity was normal.
He allowed one hit and struck out two batters over the first two innings. Michael Busch, an Inver Grove Heights native and Simley grad, drilled a solo homer to right field in the first inning on a fastball that caught the middle of the plate.
Ryan, who left the game after 33 pitches, has thrown a team-leading 135 innings this season with a 7-7 record and a 3.60 ERA.