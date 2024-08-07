Twins

Twins blasted by Cubs, lose starting pitcher Joe Ryan to triceps injury

As a important homestand nears, the loss of a starting pitcher doesn’t bode well for the Twins.

By Bobby Nightengale

Star Tribune

August 7, 2024 at 9:34PM
Twins trainer Nick Paparesta walks starting pitcher Joe Ryan off the field Wednesday at Wrigley Field. Ryan experienced right triceps tightness and had to leave the game in the third inning. (Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press)

CHICAGO – The Twins lost 8-2 to the Chicago Cubs in their series finale Wednesday at Wrigley Field, and more concerning, they may have lost starting pitcher Joe Ryan for one of their most important stretches of the season.

Ryan motioned for a trainer after throwing his fourth pitch in the third inning, exiting with right triceps tightness, the team announced. Ryan paced behind the mound as he waited for head trainer Nick Paparesta, then conducted a short conversation with his glove covering his mouth before walking to the dugout.

It’s awful timing for the Twins, especially if Ryan’s injury requires time on the injured list. They’re set to begin a seven-game homestand against division rivals Cleveland and Kansas City on Friday. The Twins didn’t acquire a starting pitcher before the trade deadline, and they already have two rookies — Simeon Woods Richardson and David Festa — in their starting rotation.

Ryan threw three splitters and one fastball to Cubs center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong in the third inning before his removal. The velocity on his splitter was down by about 2 mph compared to the first inning, but his fastball velocity was normal.

He allowed one hit and struck out two batters over the first two innings. Michael Busch, an Inver Grove Heights native and Simley grad, drilled a solo homer to right field in the first inning on a fastball that caught the middle of the plate.

Ryan, who left the game after 33 pitches, has thrown a team-leading 135 innings this season with a 7-7 record and a 3.60 ERA.

“It doesn’t seem like some type of large scale issue, but he wasn’t going to be able to continue pitching in the game,” manager Rocco Baldelli said. “Let’s give him a couple of days and see what he looks like, what he feels like, what he’s capable of, and we’ll know a lot more as the week goes on.”

The Twins sought a starting pitcher at the trade deadline to bolster their depth as they weighed an eventual move to the bullpen for Louie Varland, but they didn’t complete any deals. They were outbid by the Houston Astros in their negotiations for Toronto lefty Yusei Kikuchi, a source told the Star Tribune, and trade talks never gained traction with divisional foes Detroit (Jack Flaherty) or the Chicago White Sox (Erick Fedde).

Trevor Richards, the Twins’ lone trade addition, replaced the injured Ryan, and he had a disastrous outing. Richards walked five of the eight batters he faced, which included one bases-loaded walk, and he had two wild pitches. The Cubs scored three runs in the third inning with only one hit.

Entering after a sudden injury is a difficult task, particularly warming up in front of everyone with the game in a delay, but Richards gave away runs. The Cubs scored through a walk, a sacrifice fly and a wild pitch. Richards was pulled after throwing 41 pitches and recording only two outs. Cole Sands inherited the bases loaded and escaped the jam with a ground ball.

Cubs catcher Christian Bethancourt, their No. 9 hitter, hit a one-out double off Sands in the fourth inning, and Ian Happ followed with a two-run homer to right field. Those were the first earned runs against Sands since June 19, snapping a streak that spanned 15 appearances and 18 innings.

The Twins had a 2-1 lead before Ryan left the game. Matt Wallner hammered an RBI double to center field in the first inning, scoring Trevor Larnach from first on a hit that left his bat at a blistering 114.4 mph.

Carlos Santana and Max Kepler opened the second inning with back-to-back singles against Cubs starter Javier Assad. After an error on a pickoff attempt put two runners in scoring position with none out, Brooks Lee had the most productive swing with a groundout in a 12-pitch at-bat.

The Cubs added two more runs in the eighth inning with three hits against Caleb Thielbar.

Bobby Nightengale

Minnesota Twins reporter

Bobby Nightengale joined the Star Tribune in May, 2023, after covering the Reds for the Cincinnati Enquirer for five years. He's a graduate of Bradley University.

See More

