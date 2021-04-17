For a team that went all of 2020 without in-season COVID-19 issues, the beginning of the 2021 campaign has not been as kind.

Shortstop Andrelton Simmons tested positive last week and had to skip this California road trip, of which the Twins play Game 2 against the Los Angeles at 8 p.m. Saturday. Manager Rocco Baldelli had a false positive that nearly kept him back in Minnesota. And another staff member tested positive Friday, forcing a group of other staff into contact-tracing quarantines.

And pregame Saturday, Baldelli revealed another COVID-19 issues had affected his lineup, which had yet to even be officially submitted to MLB.

"The details of what's going on and who it is and who is potentially in contact-tracing and things like that, we're still working through all of that, and we're not prepared to discuss it all until we've had all of the conversations that we need to," Baldelli said. "Just more challenges that we have to deal with, and that's what we have to do. We have to kind of keep our heads up. We have to keep moving forward. We have to keep focused on what we need to do to get ready for a game and also keep ourselves safe."

Baldelli did verbally share the Twins batting order, which is below:

Mitch Garver

Josh Donaldson

Nelson Cruz

Byron Buxton (who is making his injury return from a hamstring strain that took him out after this past Tuesday's game.)

Max Kepler

Miguel Sano

Jorge Polanco

Brent Rooker

Luis Arraez