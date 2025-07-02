Sports

Twins come into matchup against the Marlins on losing streak

Minnesota Twins (40-45, third in the AL Central) vs. Miami Marlins (38-45, third in the NL East)

The Associated Press
July 2, 2025 at 8:01AM

Minnesota Twins (40-45, third in the AL Central) vs. Miami Marlins (38-45, third in the NL East)

Miami; Wednesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Simeon Woods Richardson (3-4, 4.63 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 52 strikeouts); Marlins: Janson Junk (2-0, 3.73 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 26 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -126, Marlins +105; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins are looking to break their three-game slide with a win against the Miami Marlins.

Miami is 38-45 overall and 18-24 at home. The Marlins have a 12-6 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Minnesota has an 18-28 record in road games and a 40-45 record overall. The Twins have a 7-15 record in games decided by one run.

Wednesday's game is the second time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Otto Lopez has eight home runs, 26 walks and 40 RBIs while hitting .257 for the Marlins. Agustin Ramirez is 13 for 37 with four doubles, a triple, two home runs and 10 RBIs over the past 10 games.

Trevor Larnach has 12 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 39 RBIs while hitting .253 for the Twins. Brooks Lee is 12 for 39 with two doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 9-1, .278 batting average, 4.01 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

Twins: 3-7, .213 batting average, 4.97 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (hip), Ryan Weathers: 60-Day IL (lat), Jesus Tinoco: 15-Day IL (forearm), Rob Brantly: 60-Day IL (lat), Griffin Conine: 60-Day IL (arm), Andrew Nardi: 60-Day IL (back), Braxton Garrett: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Twins: Pablo Lopez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zebby Matthews: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Luke Keaschall: 60-Day IL (forearm)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Sports

See More

Sports

Twins come into matchup against the Marlins on losing streak

Minnesota Twins (40-45, third in the AL Central) vs. Miami Marlins (38-45, third in the NL East)

Sports

Stadium where Babe Ruth played in Tokyo is at the center of a disputed park redevelopment plan

Sports

Minnesota hosts Washington after Citron's 22-point showing