Twins come into matchup against the Marlins on losing streak

Minnesota Twins (40-45, third in the AL Central) vs. Miami Marlins (38-45, third in the NL East)
Miami; Wednesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Simeon Woods Richardson (3-4, 4.63 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 52 strikeouts); Marlins: Janson Junk (2-0, 3.73 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 26 strikeouts)
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -126, Marlins +105; over/under is 8 1/2 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins are looking to break their three-game slide with a win against the Miami Marlins.
Miami is 38-45 overall and 18-24 at home. The Marlins have a 12-6 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.
Minnesota has an 18-28 record in road games and a 40-45 record overall. The Twins have a 7-15 record in games decided by one run.
Wednesday's game is the second time these teams match up this season.