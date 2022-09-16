Five-game series at Progressive Field

All games BSN, 830-AM

Friday, 6:10 p.m.: TBA vs. RHP Tristan McKenzie (10-11, 3.05)

Saturday, 12:10 p.m.: TBA or RHP Josh Winder (4-3, 3.83 ERA) vs. RHP Shane Bieber (10-8, 2.91)

Saturday, 6:10 p.m.: TBA or RHP Josh Winder (4-3, 3.83 ERA) vs. LHP Konnor Pilkington (1-2, 4.30)

Sunday, 12:40 p.m.: RHP Joe Ryan (11-8, 3.83 ERA) vs. RHP Cody Morris (0-1, 2.79)

Monday, 12:10 p.m.: RHP Sonny Gray (9-4, 2.91 ERA) vs. RHP Cal Quantrill (12-5, 3.51)

Twins update: Friday's starter could be Bailey Ober, who is rehabbing a groin injury at St. Paul, and Louie Varland could be activated as the 29th player and start one of Saturday's doubleheader games. ... This series includes two games, which were originally scheduled for the first week of April but were re-scheduled after the start of the season was delayed. After the five games in Cleveland, the Twins go to Kansas City for three games before returning to Target Field on Sept. 23 for their final six home games of the season.

Guardians update: They had a six-game winning streak end Thursday with an 8-2 loss to the White Sox in Cleveland. ... The loss on Thursday was just the second in the past 10 games for the Guardians, who opened September with four consecutive losses. ... Last Sunday, Bieber allowed one run and five hits in 6⅓ innings in the Guardians' 4-1 victory over the Twins at Target Field. He is 7-3 in his last 11 starts. In 15 career appearances against the Twins, he is 6-1 with a 3.39 ERA. ... Quantrill improved to 3-0 against the Twins in his career, when he allowed one earned in five innings in the Guardians' 7-6 victory over the Twins on Sept. 9.