Twins claim lefty Joey Wentz off waivers from Pirates

Wentz, who made 26 starts over his first two major league seasons with the Tigers, will give the Twins a second lefty next to Danny Coulombe and additional depth for a bullpen that could be strained in the coming weeks in light of shoulder injuries last week that took out two members of the rotation, Pablo López and Zebby Matthews. To make room on the 40-man roster for Wentz, the Twins transferred López to the 60-day injured list.