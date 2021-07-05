Three-game series at Target Field

All games on BSN, 830-AM; Monday's game also on ESPN

Monday, 6:10 p.m.

RHP Bailey Ober (0-1, 5.84) vs. RHP Dylan Cease (7-3, 3.75)

Tuesday, 7:10 p.m.

RHP Jose Berrios (7-2, 3.52) vs. LHP Carlos Rodon (8-3, 2.37)

Wednesday, 12:10 p.m.

TBA vs. RHP Lance Lynn (8-3, 2.02)

Twins update

The Twins (34-48) ended a five-game losing and avoided a winless road trip with a 6-2 victory over the Royals in Kansas City. The Twins had opened the road trip with three losses to the White Sox in Chicago. ... The Twins have just one victory in nine games with the White Sox this season. The White Sox have outscored the Twins 76-37. ... Ober is making his third career start against the White Sox. He is 0-1 with an 11.05 ERA against Chicago. ... Alex Kirilloff is hitting .287 since June 4 and has raised his batting average to .263.

White Sox update

The AL Central Division-leading White Sox (49-34), who are off to their best season start since 2006, lost two of three games in Detroit over the weekend. The White Sox won the series opener on Friday, before losing 11-5 on Saturday and 6-5 Sunday. It's the first time the White Sox lost consecutive games to the Tigers since September 2018 and their first series loss to the Tigers since April 2019. ... Dylan Cease is 1-0 with a 4.09 ERA in two starts against the Twins this season.

JOEL RIPPEL