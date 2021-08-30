TWO-GAME SERIES AT TARGET FIELD

Both games at 7:10 p.m. on BSN, 830-AM

Tuesday: RHP John Gant (0-2, 6.75 ERA) vs. RHP Zach Davies (6-10, 5.00)

Wednesday: TBA vs. LHP Justin Steele (2-2, 4.15)

TWINS UPDATE

The Twins (58-73) return home after Monday's 3-2 victory at Detroit for a two-game series with the Cubs. The teams also play two games at Wrigley Field on Sept. 21 and 22. The Twins won two of three games from the eventual NL Central champion Cubs last September in Chicago. ... After winning two of three from Milwaukee over the weekend at Target Field, the Twins are 8-8 in interleague games this season. ... 3B Josh Donaldson is hitting .345 (19-for-55) in his past 14 games, with five home runs and 14 RBI during that stretch. He is 13-for-25 in his past seven games . … Gant has a 10.13 ERA in four games against the Cubs this season while he was with the Cardinals, taking a loss in a start June 12. He also made three appearances in a row against them in July.

CUBS UPDATE

The Cubs dismantled at the trade deadline, sending SS Javy Baez to the Mets, 3B Kris Bryant to the Giants and 1B Anthony Rizzo to the Yankees. They are 19-48 since June 14, when they were a season-high 11 games over .500 (38-27). They have won just seven of 31 games since July 27. ... These are their only two games in a 21-game stretch — between Aug. 20 and Sept. 12 — outside of the Chicago. They lost two of three to the White Sox over the weekend, giving up 30 runs in the two losses and winning 7-0. ... The Cubs have given up 13 or more runs 14 times this season. ... IF David Bote is on the injured list after turning his ankle stepping on a baseball. IF Sergio Alcantara suffered a right ankle contusion Sunday and is listed as day-to-day. C Willson Contreras (right knee sprain) could begin a rehab assignment Tuesday.