SAN FRANCISCO – How close did Carlos Correa come to signing that 13-year, $350 million contract that the Giants offered him 19 months ago?

"It was just a press conference away," Correa said with a smile during — well, this is awkward — his first press conference at Oracle Park since the day the Giants canceled that introduction, scared off by fears that his right ankle wouldn't remain healthy.

"It was obviously an emotional night for the family. I remember Scott [Boras, his agent] calling me to the room," Correa recalled. "When I signed my first deal here in Minnesota, he called and was like, 'It's done.' This time he said, 'Come to the room, we need to talk.' At that point, I knew something had to be wrong. Then he gave me the news and the ordeal happened."

That "ordeal" included a $300 million deal struck with the Mets, only for New York to back away, too. And ultimately, after a month of uncertainty, an agreement to return to the Twins for six years and $200 million, with options to remain through 2032.

It's a contract that pays the All-Star shortstop $32 million this year, or roughly $171,000 every day of the baseball season, and will increase by 12.5% to $36 million next season. Which certainly helps salve the pain of losing $150 million over the course of a month — though as Correa noted, "I never had it, so I never lost it."

Correa flew home to Houston the day after the Giants backed away, and Friday was the first time he's set foot in Oracle Park since that day. Does he ever think about what he life would be like with the Giants, with this bayside park as his home?

"I was excited to explore the city. I was looking for houses, that part was exciting," Correa said. "But once it fell through, it was time to move on. I'm very happy with where I'm at right now."

He believes the future is brighter with the Twins, too. The Giants entered Friday at 45-49 and in fourth place; the Twins are 13 games above .500 and in second place in the AL Central.

"I love where our team is at. Talking to the front office and Rocco [Baldelli] about a couple of things we could get better at. But I really enjoy watching us play," Correa said. "I feel like our lineup is a top-three lineup, depending on what numbers you want to look at. It's fun to see all the young guys rising to the occasion."

Texas-bound

When Baldelli knocked on his hotel room door around 9 a.m. Thursday, Willi Castro figured he was in trouble. He assumed he had somehow broken a rule or disappointed his manager.

"I thought it was something bad. That's the first thing that goes through your mind when the manager is calling you," Castro said. "I was thinking, maybe I wasn't hustling. Maybe he's not happy with something. I thought he wanted to talk to me about something."

Baldelli was just a messenger, though, and the news was about as positive as it gets. Baldelli informed Castro that he had been selected to the AL All-Star team for next Tuesday's game in Arlington, Texas.

"That was pretty cool. I don't think he knew what was going on," Baldelli said. "He's so deserving. He's been so good on the field, and he's so good to deal with, too. He's earned this."

Castro said he was surprised, though Baldelli and his teammates had told him it was possible he could be added to the team. Even players on other teams had texted him their support, telling him they had voted for him in the players' vote.

He had planned to relax with his family, probably at a lake somewhere in Minnesota. And now?

"We get to go and be a part of this," Castro said. "It's pretty exciting."

Farmer on IL

Kyle Farmer has been bothered by a sore shoulder for a couple of weeks now, Baldelli said, and it was affecting his ability to throw. On Friday, the Twins decided to give the veteran infielder, slump-ridden through much of the season, an extra-long All-Star break to recover.

"It's more than a little sore. It's really been bothering him," Baldelli said. "If we had to play him a little more, a few days in a row, right now with the way he's feeling, he could not have handled that. The wise move here is to get him healthy."

The Twins called up catcher Jair Camargo to fill the roster spot, which also provides a little insurance for the days when both Ryan Jeffers and Christian Vázquez are in the lineup.

Etc.

• The Twins arrived in San Francisco from Chicago on Wednesday night, so with a full day off on Thursday, they had a team dinner together in the evening. "Courtesy of Mr. Byron Buxton," Correa said.

• David Festa gave up two runs on three hits and two walks in two-thirds of an inning and the Saints lost their fourth game in a row at Louisville 5-1. In his second rehab appearance of the series, Twins righthander Brock Stewart struck out two but gave up a home run to Conner Capel.