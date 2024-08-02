Twins can make a penny-wise pitching move

The Twins decided they couldn’t afford — whether in terms of dollars or prospects — to make a deal at the trade deadline.
This calls for a telethon.
Call Sarah McLachlan. Record the infomercial, with sappy strings playing in the background. Better yet, Twins fans, take matters into your own hands.
If just 200 of us will mail one penny to Target Field, the Twins would be able to afford to make one of the most impactful moves any team has made in the last week.
Yes, $2.00 will buy a Green Line light rail ticket that will deliver one of baseball’s best arms from CHS Field in St. Paul to Target Field in Minneapolis.
His name is Louie Varland, and adding him to the Twins’ not-as-good-as-expected bullpen could make all the difference down the stretch.