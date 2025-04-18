Sports

Twins call up prospect Luke Keaschall for major league debut at DH vs. Braves

April 18, 2025 at 10:19PM

ATLANTA — The Minnesota Twins promoted prized prospect Luke Keaschall for his major league debut and put him in the lineup as the designated hitter for their game at Atlanta on Friday.

Keaschall, who was ranked as the third-best prospect in the Twins organization and 57th overall in baseball by MLB.com for 2025, was a second-round draft pick in 2023 out of Arizona State. He was batting .261 with one double, one homer, eight runs and nine walks with a .379 on-base percentage in 14 games for Triple-A St. Paul before getting the call-up.

''I feel like I can do damage up here and help this ballclub win,'' Keaschall said before the series opener against the Braves. ''So just excitement to be here and see what I can do, but at the same time, yeah, it's a dream come true.''

Utility player Mickey Gasper was sent to Triple-A to make room on the roster for Keaschall, who won the club's minor league player of the year award in 2024.

With third baseman Royce Lewis (strained left hamstring) still working his way toward his season debut following his injury during spring training, the Twins have been trying to find some more offense. Right fielder Matt Wallner joined Lewis on the injured list on Thursday with the same injury.

